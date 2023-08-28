BLM to round wild horses up near Rangely

As pictured BLM is using helicopter tapping to corral wild horses in Nevada.
As pictured BLM is using helicopter tapping to corral wild horses in Nevada.(BLM Nevada / CC BY 2.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday September 1st, the Bureau of Land Management will start rounding up wild horses a part of the West Douglas Herd.

The herd currently is living in Rio Blanco County just south of Rangely.

BLM planned to round up all 122 wild horses in the herd. The horses are being rounded up due to a lack of food and water resources in the area according to BLM.

Horses will be rounded up by using helicopter tapping-a technique of using low flying helicopters to corral horses.

Once the horses have all been corralled, they will be taken to a holding facility in Canon City to be adopted out.

Any horses not adopted will be cared for in off-range pastures.

The last round up of wild horses happened back in the summer of 2022 where 867 wild horses in the Piceance East Douglas Herd area were caught.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk
Twin brothers arrested after allegedly threatening a dog with a knife while drunk

Latest News

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Guile
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Guile
The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Demure and Hank!
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Demure and Hank!
wildfire crew
Pike Ridge fire update