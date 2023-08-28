BLM to round wild horses up near Rangely

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday September 1st, the Bureau of Land Management will start rounding up wild horses a part of the West Douglas Herd.

The herd currently is living in Rio Blanco County just south of Rangely.

BLM planned to round up all 122 wild horses in the herd. The horses are being rounded up due to a lack of food and water resources in the area according to BLM.

Horses will be rounded up by using helicopter tapping-a technique of using low flying helicopters to corral horses.

Once the horses have all been corralled, they will be taken to a holding facility in Canon City to be adopted out.

Any horses not adopted will be cared for in off-range pastures.

The last round up of wild horses happened back in the summer of 2022 where 867 wild horses in the Piceance East Douglas Herd area were caught.

