Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Guile

Guile, a one-year-old sweet and well-behaved pup who would thrive in a home with attentive adults
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Guile
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Guile, a gentle and serene mix of cattle dog and shepherd. He is a medium-sized pooch, weighing only 41 pounds, but would benefit from a little extra nourishment in his new home. Guile is an expert at walking on a leash and has recently completed the Leash on Life training program. He is an affectionate and kind-hearted pup who would thrive in an adult-only household or with retirees.

