Prospective gas prices in the US

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although gas prices have fallen 4.0 cents nationally this past week, they still remain expensive statewide.

In Colorado gasoline prices have lowered by just 4.4 cents per gallon. GasBuddy conducted a survey across 2,158 gas stations in Colorado and have concluded the average price currently sitting at $3.94/g. The cheapest station in Colorado was listed at $3.34/g and the most expensive at $4.94/g according to GasBuddy price reports.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says:

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption”

De Hann also states that the decline in prices may be reversing based on continued refinery issues that put a strain on gas prices.

Diesel prices on the other hand have risen in price nationally by 3.3 cents this past week, averaging around $4.33/g.

