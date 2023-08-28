U.S. Forest Service to issue 800 acre burn of White River National Forest

August 29th, the U.S. Forest Service plans to intentionally burn 800 acres in the White River...
August 29th, the U.S. Forest Service plans to intentionally burn 800 acres in the White River National Forest.(Flickr / Forest Service Northern Region / CC BY 2.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting Tuesday August 29th, the U.S. Forest Service planned to intentionally burn 800 acres in the White River National Forest.

The designated area for the burn is about 14 miles northeast of Meeker near Aldrich Lakes.

The burn is focused on clearing out dense, dry vegetation that can be used as fuels for wildfires in the future.

New vegetation will be able to grow after the burn is completed.

Smoke may be visible along HWY 13 and Meeker.

