Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says
This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Fans who made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. charged with trespassing, disturbing peace
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
Biden discussing immigration and trade with Costa Rican President Chaves at the White House