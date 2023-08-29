Animals over flow in shelters across colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our newsroom was alerted to an overcrowding problem at Mesa County Animal Services. They say shelters across the state of Colorado are experiencing similar problems.

Mesa County Animal Services serves 80-90 animals per day, but recently those numbers have increased to more than 150 animals. The animals in the shelter are so compacted, a waiting list has been implemented for owners who need to surrender animals. Animal officers say they don’t understand why this is happening.

“In the eight years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen it this full,” Said Kevin Bozarth, the Lead Animal Services Officer in Mesa County.

Workers and volunteers have developed a few theories of their own. They believe the cost of living might be to blame. When it’s hard to take care of your own necessities, the cost of your four-legged friend might be too much.

Roice Hurst Humane Society, Grand Rivers Humane Society, and Colorado Animal Rescue are currently taking in some of the excess of animals as space frees up in their own shelters. “We’re not the only agency that’s having issues with overcrowding,” Said Bozarth.

To combat these issues, Mesa County Is currently hosting an adoption special in honor of Clear the Shelters Day. Fees will be marked down to $25. However, Bozarth doesn’t want anyone to forget the responsibility of being a pet owner.

The most common thing the shelter says they see is animals not being fenced in properly, which increases the risk of the animal being hit by cars or potentially getting in a fight with other dogs. Or worse case, humans.

Animal Services says they never want to be put in a position where they have to euthanize for space and will exhaust every possible option to avoid that situation.

