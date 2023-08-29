A beautiful Tuesday with changes later in the week

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our Tuesday:

We will see plenty of sunshine throughout our Tuesday across the state. Sky conditions are going to sit from mostly sunny to clear skies. Some of our mountains can encounter a few clouds. High temperatures in Grand Junction will be in the mid-90s and for Montrose in the upper 80s.

Upcoming Rain Maker:

By Thursday, towards the evening hours, cloud cover will start to increase across the Western Slope. It will usher in our next rain and storm maker for the higher elevations. Chances are going to remain on the lower end for the valley. When we get into Friday and the weekend, the probabilities go higher, and that is where it’s more likely thunderstorms will occur in the valleys and mountains.

The valleys could see a few thunderstorms and showers pop up around the evening hours, while mountains can see activity as early as the afternoon.

Cooling down later in the week:

Alongside the upcoming rain and storm maker, temperatures are going to fall. Temperatures from Grand Junction and Montrose will hang around the upper to lower 80s on Friday and continue falling for the weekend into the mid-80s for Grand Junction. Montrose will remain consistent throughout the weekend in the lower 80s.

