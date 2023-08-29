Is your COVID test expired?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we get closer to respiratory season, you may want to check the expirations dates on your COVID-19 tests. As we’ve reported, officials are sending out warnings for a high number of cases in RSV, the Flu, and COVID-19. But what should you do if those Covid tests are expired?

Masie McElroy, a Disease Surveillance Specialist with Mesa County Public Health, said, “If you are going to take an at home Covid test, and its a box that has been sitting in your medicine cabinet for a while, just check the date, and go on the FDA website.” She added, “They will have a list of all the Covid test that you could have purchased or have shipped to you, and you can see if that expiration date was extended and if you still fall within that date range of being able to trust that test.”

She went on to say that testing is still very important. “It controls the spread within the community and it’s one of the easiest ways to check if you have the virus,” McElroy said. If the test is expired, even past the extended date, you should throw away the test. You can get a free or reduced-price test on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website. You can also visit this link.

