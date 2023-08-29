Is your COVID test expired?

Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able...
Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able to monitor the virus through wastewater monitoring systems.(WBTV File)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we get closer to respiratory season, you may want to check the expirations dates on your COVID-19 tests. As we’ve reported, officials are sending out warnings for a high number of cases in RSV, the Flu, and COVID-19. But what should you do if those Covid tests are expired?

Masie McElroy, a Disease Surveillance Specialist with Mesa County Public Health, said, “If you are going to take an at home Covid test, and its a box that has been sitting in your medicine cabinet for a while, just check the date, and go on the FDA website.” She added, “They will have a list of all the Covid test that you could have purchased or have shipped to you, and you can see if that expiration date was extended and if you still fall within that date range of being able to trust that test.”

She went on to say that testing is still very important. “It controls the spread within the community and it’s one of the easiest ways to check if you have the virus,” McElroy said. If the test is expired, even past the extended date, you should throw away the test. You can get a free or reduced-price test on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website. You can also visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
Animals over flow in shelters across colorado
Officers with GJPD arrested three off 575 25 RD.
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Guile!
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Guile
Thursday, August 24th, Western Colorado Pediatrics, a division of Primary Care Partners, held a...
Western Colorado Pediatrics and their work towards the Kids Aid Backpack Program