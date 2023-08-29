Residents celebrate ribbon cutting for 24 Road path at Canyon View Park

GJ Mayor ribbon cutting at Canyon View Park
GJ Mayor ribbon cutting at Canyon View Park(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new beginning for the last piece of the 24 Road path at Canyon View Park. Tuesday morning, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, Public Works Director Trent Prall, and residents, gathered for a ribbon cutting and officially welcome bike riders and those alike on the new trail.

Public Works Director Prall said, “This trail that we are celebrating today is the last 3/8ths of a mile that connects Canyon View Park the full mile all the way down to Mesa Mall.” He continued, “So we are really excited about having that final gap in that connectivity and it enables everyone to be able to use it however you chose whether you’re rocking or rolling on a scooter or wheelchair, this definitely opens it up to a wide range of users.”

This new trail is perfect for riders on bikes or scooters. It allows easy access for those at Canyon View Park to those staying at the hotels in the area. The construction started in early April with a $729,000 award. CDOT also helped with the last phase of the project with a Multi-Modal Options Fund grant through Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office. If you would like to check out the new path for yourself, you can visit Canyon View Park next to the handball courts.

