Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central Soccer won their first game of the season in blowout fashion, taking down the Moffat County Bulldogs 11-0.

The Warriors had only scored three goals in their first two games.

Later in the game a pair of Young Central Forwards, Sophomore Diego Fuentes and Sophomore Aizik Macias connected for a pair of goals within a couple of minutes of play, after some blocked shots on goal.

The Warriors pick up their first win of the early season at 1-2. Moffat County is still searching for their first win at 0-4.

The Warriors next game will be a road matchup with the Delta Panthers Thursday, before beginning league play against the Montrose Red Hawks in a week.

