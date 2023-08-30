Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season

By Garrett Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central Soccer won their first game of the season in blowout fashion, taking down the Moffat County Bulldogs 11-0.

The Warriors had only scored three goals in their first two games.

Later in the game a pair of Young Central Forwards, Sophomore Diego Fuentes and Sophomore Aizik Macias connected for a pair of goals within a couple of minutes of play, after some blocked shots on goal.

The Warriors pick up their first win of the early season at 1-2. Moffat County is still searching for their first win at 0-4.

The Warriors next game will be a road matchup with the Delta Panthers Thursday, before beginning league play against the Montrose Red Hawks in a week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman, left, avoids the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy to...
Ozuna’s 30th home run leads Braves over Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games
Fruita decides not to sell Enoch's Lake
Fruita Council decides not to sell enoch’s lake
Trestan Hayes marks running anniversary in Twin Falls, Idaho
Fruita teen who runs a mile every day reaches new milestone
The Vehicle Exchange Colorado Program (VXC) gives income-qualified Coloradans money to replace...
Colorado’s new electric vehicle program accepting applications end of August