Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central Soccer won their first game of the season in blowout fashion, taking down the Moffat County Bulldogs 11-0.
The Warriors had only scored three goals in their first two games.
Later in the game a pair of Young Central Forwards, Sophomore Diego Fuentes and Sophomore Aizik Macias connected for a pair of goals within a couple of minutes of play, after some blocked shots on goal.
The Warriors pick up their first win of the early season at 1-2. Moffat County is still searching for their first win at 0-4.
The Warriors next game will be a road matchup with the Delta Panthers Thursday, before beginning league play against the Montrose Red Hawks in a week.
