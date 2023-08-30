Denver approves multi-million dollar protest settlement

The protests were sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis Police officer.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Denver City Council signed off on paying a $4.72 million settlement filed by more than 300 protesters three years ago.

In 2020, hundreds of people were arrested in Denver for violating an emergency curfew put in place by the city.

The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

The protestors accused the city of violating their rights to free speech and assembly. The city denied wrongdoing in the settlement agreement.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Norbert
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Norbert!
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert stopped in Fruita to chat...
Rep. Lauren Boebert hosts town hall in Fruita
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can...
Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume