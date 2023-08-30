Fruita Council decides not to sell enoch’s lake

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After hours of debate and listening to constituents and experts, Fruita City Council made their decision of the fate of Enoch’s Lake after a private buyer made a $500,000 offer for the lake back in July.

A group now called the “Friends of Enoch’s Lake”, oppose the sale of the lake. The city council decided to give the group two weeks to come up with a different solution.

At an August 29th public meeting, the Council voted to reject the purchase offer, blocking the sale of the lake to private buyers.

Now, Jim Cook the President of Friends of Enoch’s Lake, says there’s a “laundry list of to-do’s” now that the decision is made.

“We’ve got people in place to do monitoring at the campground, we’re going to have some workdays to do things. We’ve got people in line to write grants, things like that,” Said Cook.

The group needs to wait until they are officially recognized as a nonprofit to begin accepting donations to start their work on restoring and taking care of the lake.

