Fruita Council decides not to sell enoch’s lake

Fruita decides not to sell Enoch's Lake
Fruita decides not to sell Enoch's Lake(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After hours of debate and listening to constituents and experts, Fruita City Council made their decision of the fate of Enoch’s Lake after a private buyer made a $500,000 offer for the lake back in July.

A group now called the “Friends of Enoch’s Lake”, oppose the sale of the lake. The city council decided to give the group two weeks to come up with a different solution.

At an August 29th public meeting, the Council voted to reject the purchase offer, blocking the sale of the lake to private buyers.

Now, Jim Cook the President of Friends of Enoch’s Lake, says there’s a “laundry list of to-do’s” now that the decision is made.

“We’ve got people in place to do monitoring at the campground, we’re going to have some workdays to do things. We’ve got people in line to write grants, things like that,” Said Cook.

The group needs to wait until they are officially recognized as a nonprofit to begin accepting donations to start their work on restoring and taking care of the lake.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
29 acre parcel of land at 766 24 rd.
Unnamed major retailer slated for Grand Junction
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season
Central Soccer lights up the scoreboard in first win of the season
Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman, left, avoids the tag by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy to...
Ozuna’s 30th home run leads Braves over Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games
Trestan Hayes marks running anniversary in Twin Falls, Idaho
Fruita teen who runs a mile every day reaches new milestone
The Vehicle Exchange Colorado Program (VXC) gives income-qualified Coloradans money to replace...
Colorado’s new electric vehicle program accepting applications end of August