Fruita teen who runs a mile every day reaches new milestone

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - When 12-year-old Trestan Hayes set out run a mile every single day for a year, he wasn’t sure how long he would keep it up.

Now 14-year-old Trestan, just hit his two-year running streak anniversary, and hasn’t missed a mile. He’s had a couple of close calls, even realizing at 11:50 p.m. one night that he forgot to run. He said he managed to get the mile in nonetheless, by running around his living room late that night.

“It goes by so quickly,” said Trestan. “I got to a point where I was forgetting to run, and I’d have to do things to make myself remember.”

Trestan elected to increase the amount of miles he would run each day, to five kilometers.

“It was getting so hard to remember running just a simple mile,” said Trestan.

Now a freshman in high school, Trestan keeps running and learning more about himself mile by mile.

“I learned that I don’t really need a whole lot of motivation to do things,” said Trestan. “Which I find kind of funny to think about.”

Despite a few setbacks since he hit his one-year mark in August 2022, Trestan has powered through, even when he was encouraged to take a step back and think about his health.

“I think that there’s been times where I really wished that he wouldn’t have pushed his body,” said Anissa Hayes, Trestan’s mom. “But I thought as a mom, it was better for him to not run.”

Trestan contracted COVID in October 2022. By that time, he said he was used to running two miles each day. But thanks to COVID and feeling under the weather, he said that was too much.

“I was just like, I cannot do this anymore,” said Trestan. “Luckily, I had had that experience of running two miles, and I feel like that’s the only reason why I was able to do one mile to begin with, is because I had already been trained to do two miles.”

COVID wasn’t the only hurdle he managed to jump over. According to Trestan and his mom, he ended up in the emergency room due to complications following COVID. His legs started shaking uncontrollably. Once at the hospital, his doctor said he would be getting a muscle relaxant. He declined the medication, citing his need to get his mile in. Trestan said after talking with him mom, she agreed to let him run in a controlled environment, with her by his side.

“I think that the biggest challenge this year has been that he is grown and growing and learning to allow him to trust his body versus me imposing my rules, or my thoughts or my concerns, or my fear on him,” said Anissa. “I sometimes worry that his dedication to it can become a little too obsessive. But at the same time, I’ve just seen all of the benefits that have come from it too.”

On Aug. 21, 2023 Trestan finished his second year of running every day. He chose once again to go back to Twin Falls Idaho, where his initial streak began two years earlier, and he plans to keep going.

“It’s one mile a day it’s just people don’t understand unless you’re a runner how easy one mile a day really is,” said Trestan. “A lot of people recognize me, and it’s very fun when I go out there. I’ll get some kind words from the people in my neighborhood.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.