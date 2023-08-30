New chapter for Clifton Library

New Clifton library
New Clifton library(KKCO)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday morning, Clifton Library opened its doors for the first time to excited residents.

The new building is much bigger than the old space. Formerly in a strip mall, this new location boasts 17,000 square feet of space. That’s enough for 12 computers for adults along with some for teens and children.

There are also study rooms for those without a library card, and rentable items like video games and DVDs.

Shawn, the Regional Manager for Mesa County Libraries, said, “With this extra 12-thousand square feet, we were able to help out the community with a lot of things. We had all sort of meetings before we put the library in, and people requested community meeting spaces.”

“We also were able to expand the collection, add more items, and expand it more so everything is less crowded and add a dedicated teen room,” he added.

He went on to say the building is farther out in the community, but once you see the new facelift, it will make you want to come back. According to Shawn, the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. If you would like to check out the new building for yourself it’s at 3270 D 1/2 Road in Clifton.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility

Latest News

School resource officers in Mesa County: Where they are and what they do
School resource officers in Mesa County: Where they are and what they do
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Norbert!
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Norbert!
The council came to its decision after several weeks of waiting.
Fruita City Council halts Enochs Lake sale
Fish from Ridgway Reservoir and San Miguel River deemed safe for consumption
Fish harvested from Ridgway Reservoir, San Miguel River are safe for human consumption