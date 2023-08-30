Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Norbert!

Sweet Norbert is shy and sensitive but has a heart of gold and is eager to find his future home
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Norbert!
By Melissa Wright
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Norbert is a 3-year-old cat with the cutest round face, lots of whiskers, and a sweet personality. Norbert enjoys the slow and quiet life and would do best in a calm home without dogs or small, rambunctious kiddos!

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Norbert
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Norbert(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Wine and Whiskers Gala

Come as you are, even if you’re covered in pet hair! Tickets to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society Wine and Whiskers Gala, presented by Alpine Bank, are one sale now! Sip local wine, enjoy heavy appetizers, bid on trips and treasures in the silent and live auctions, and support shelter pets! General admission, VIP, and Gala-at-Home tickets are available for purchase at rhhumanesociety.org/gala.

Clear the Shelters ends this Thursday!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters, a nationwide, month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off! View all adoptable pets at rhhumanesociety.org/adopt.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility

Latest News

Denver approves multi-million dollar protest settlement
Denver approves multi-million dollar protest settlement
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert stopped in Fruita to chat...
Rep. Lauren Boebert hosts town hall in Fruita
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can...
Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume