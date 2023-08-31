Another bat tests positive for rabies virus in Delta County

This is the second confirmed case of a bat carrying the rabies virus in Delta County since the start of this year.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAONIA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department confirmed that a bat caught in the Paonia area tested positive for the rabies virus.

The bat was caught Tuesday and had no contact with humans.

The health department said that it learned of the bat on August 24. Officials caught the bat and sent it to a state lab for testing.

Officials caution people to stay away from animals you do not know, especially wildlife. If you see an animal behaving strangely, like a bat being out and about during daylight hours, call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife Office.

This marks the second case of bat-borne rabies in Delta County this year.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

