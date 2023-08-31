Bloom Where You Are Planted Fund: The Red Envelope Campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The local nonprofit is officially starting its red envelope campaign. Since 2020, the organization has partnered with the D51 foundation and has given over $20,000 to over 140 kids in the valley. The organization raises money for kids from K-12 to participate in extracurricular activities. The campaign takes place twice a year, in the fall and spring, and encourages community members to get involved by writing $1 to $100 on 100 envelopes and getting donations. The organization will be at the Market on Main Street in downtown Grand Junction tonight. You can also donate online here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.