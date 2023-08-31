Clouds, showers increasing for Labor Day Weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re heading into our Labor Day Weekend with a chance for rain, but it won’t be all rain all the time.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be spotty, so more areas will stay dry than get rain. Showers and storms will especially favor the higher terrain. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may be more common, but some areas will still stay dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, too.

A Setup For Rain

A wave of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will dig southward into California through Friday and Saturday. The wind flow within that low pressure wave will begin directing moisture aloft into Western Colorado. That results in more clouds. The low pressure wave will move toward us from late Saturday to early Sunday and then move overhead Sunday night and Monday. That will help offer an increase in spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 7:48 PM. We’ll cool from mid-90s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 80s at 8 PM, then to upper 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a couple of stray shower or thunderstorms. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 60s at 7 AM to low-to-mid 80s at noon, then to mid-to-upper 80s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 90 degrees around Cortez.

