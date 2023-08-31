Colorado license plates, by the numbers

The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a good guess. Do you know the right answer?
By Marshall Zelinger and Erin Powell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER — Colorado’s retro black license plate has only been back since January, but it is already the ninth most popular license plate on the roads.

Here’s a look at Colorado license plates, by the numbers, with data obtained by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

There are 214 various license plate styles offered by the state. That includes specialty plates, but also the standard plates for motorcycles, trailers, etc.

There are 6.2 million Colorado license plates on the roads.

Out of those, there are 3,978,292 passenger vehicles with Colorado’s classic green plates with white mountains, making it the most popular plate in Colorado.

A standard Colorado license plate.
A standard Colorado license plate.

No, temporary plates aren’t the most popular, despite what it might look like. There are 294,070 vehicles with temporary plates, making it the third most popular plate in Colorado.

The new black license plate is already on 65,017 vehicles, making it the tenth most popular license plate.

Assorted Colorado license plates.
Assorted Colorado license plates.

It falls just behind the Columbine license plate, which is eight overall and the most popular specialty plate, with 79,286.

"This plate was created to recognize the victims and survivors of the tragic bombing and...
"This plate was created to recognize the victims and survivors of the tragic bombing and shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999."

Of the sports teams, the Denver Broncos Charities license plate is the most popular with 17,301. That makes it the 25th most popular license plate overall.

Denver Broncos Charities license plate
Denver Broncos Charities license plate

The second-most popular sports license plate is the Colorado Avalanche, with 5,091, making it the 48th most popular.

The Colorado Rockies are, surprisingly, not in last. With 3,109 license plates, the Rockies are the third-most popular sports team and 61st most popular overall.

There are 1,354 Denver Nuggets license plates, making it the 82nd most popular overall.

Colorado sports teams license plates
Colorado sports teams license plates

The University of Colorado is the most popular university plate with 12,733, making it the 31st most popular overall.

CSU is the second most popular university plate in 44th place, with 5,789.

Colorado school plates
Colorado school plates

Do sports championships increase popularity?

Denver Nuggets plates on the roads have already increased by 9%.

In April, when the NBA playoffs began, there were 1,233. Today, there are 1,354.

One year ago, there were 1,016. And two years ago, there were just 865.

Let’s look at the Colorado Avalanche for a glimpse at how popular the plates can become. In June 2021, one year before the Stanley Cup, there were 3,480 Avs plates.

In June 2022, when they won the Stanley Cup, there were 3,980.

The next month, it increased to 4,122. Today, there are 5,091.

