Commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Mesa County Opioid Response Group built a memorial flag display Thursday morning to honor overdose victims.

Community organizations like Peer 180, Mesa County Public Health, and Western Colorado Area Health Education Center help put the event together every year. This year, 1,779 flags were placed to symbolize the lives lost across Colorado in 2022 after an overdose.

Among those 1,779 flags, 32 were white to show lives lost in Mesa County. This event is thought of as a safe space for those struggling with addiction. It’s also a place where former addicts turned recovery coaches come to share their stories.

Adam, a Peer Recovery Coach, told us why he is so grateful for the services in the community. “Just having somebody that would listen to me and whether I was able to stay sober for 10 minutes or that day,” he said. “Whatever you see fit as a win take that win and run with it try to get out to the gym don’t just sit at home and self-medicate,” said Adam.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can find help at many places around Grand Junction. To find out more about Peer 180 Recovery visit here. For more information about St. Mary’s Integrated Addiction Medicine program visit here. For more information about Western Colorado Area Health Education visit here.

