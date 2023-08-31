Delta County reports three cases of West Nile Virus in humans

Mosquito season is in full swing, bringing West Nile Virus with it.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department is reporting three confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans this week.

The three people who contracted the virus are in the North Fork area, and range in age from 30 to 70 years old.

West Nile Virus does not discriminate by age, and can infect anyone at any age.

Symptoms listed by the Center for Disease Control include a headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Severe symptoms can manifest as a high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, coma, convulsions, vision loss, and paralysis, among others. Many people infected with the virus have no symptoms.

Health officials say to limit your time outdoors at dusk and dawn, wear long-sleeved clothing, and use insect repellent with Deet in it.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely
UPDATE: GVT routes back, but ended early Friday night

Latest News

International Overdose Awareness Day in Mesa County
International Overdose Awareness Day in Mesa County
Fans who made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. charged with trespassing, disturbing...
2 men accused of running onto Coors Field during Rockies-Braves game are arrested
Employees moved the vote forward this week after facing staffing shortages and low pay.
Kaiser Permanente workers vote to go on strike in Denver
International Overdose Awareness Day in Mesa County
International Overdose Awareness Day in Mesa County