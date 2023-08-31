GRAPHIC: Child hospitalized following attack by multiple dogs in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says

Hunter Bishop's mother said he was involved in a dog attack on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Hunter Bishop's mother said he was involved in a dog attack on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.(Amber Barnes (Hunter's mom))
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a dog attack that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter Bishop was riding his bike in the area of Grassy Knob Road on Saturday when he was attacked by multiple dogs. The sheriff’s office said deputies were not made aware of the attack until Monday.

Hunter’s mother, Amber Barnes, said he had to undergo several surgeries as a result of the attack. He will continue to have more due to the large lacerations caused by “at least 10 dangerous pit bulls” who were loose and “looked to be malnourished.”

Caption

The sheriff’s office said the owners of the dogs have not been charged, but officials with the office will meet with the district attorney to decide if charges are appropriate pending the investigation.

There is no word on what happened to the dogs.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hunter to help with hospital bills and other expenses.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The declaration makes funding available to more disaster-focused organizations.
Biden Administration issues disaster declaration for Colorado
Lawrense Gonzales was arrested in connection to a suspected kidnapping spanning from Alamosa to...
Three arrested near Mesa Mall possibly connected to Alamosa kidnapping
Colorado wolf reintroduction program comes to a standstill looking for a place to source their...
Colorado wolf restoration facing complications
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
All Grand Valley Transit services have been suspended indefinitely
UPDATE: GVT routes back, but ended early Friday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
Costilla County says they made a mistake calculating valuations
Costilla County says they made a mistake calculating valuations
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
Law enforcement agents respond to the scene of a shooting late Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in...
5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city
Another bat tests positive for rabies virus in Delta County
Another bat tests positive for rabies virus in Delta County