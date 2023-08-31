International Overdose Awareness Day in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drug overdose continues to have a tragic impact on Mesa County. In the past year, there have been over 1,000 deaths in Colorado and 32 in Mesa County related to overdoses. The Mesa County Opioid Response Group offers treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and prevention education services.

International Overdose Awareness Day (Mesa County Opioid Resource Group)

Lincoln Park 8 -11 AM & 5 – 8 PM

View an installation of flags representing the overdose deaths in Mesa County and Colorado. Discover local treatment and recovery programs for yourself or a loved one and learn how to respond to an overdose event.

“Our theme for International Overdose Awareness day is, A time to remember, a time to act. We will remember the lives taken by overdose and prevent similar tragedies in the future. The most important thing for our community to know is that these deaths can be prevented.

