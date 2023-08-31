Kaiser Permanente workers vote to go on strike in Denver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kaiser Permanente employees in Denver voted for a possible strike.

Employees moved the vote forward this week after facing staffing shortages and low pay. They say since the COVID-19 pandemic Kaiser saw a severe staffing shortage.

The current contract employees are under covers 85,000 health care workers nationwide, 3,000 of which are in Colorado.

The contract is set to expire Sept. 30, 2023. A possible strike authorization is expected to follow that date.

A strike authorization does not mean a strike is guaranteed.

Kaiser Permanente released a statement that said they are working with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions.

The statement reads:

“We are currently bargaining with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which represents about 88,000 employees in a variety of roles. The Coalition is part of our historic, 26-year-long Labor Management Partnership, the longest-lasting partnership of its kind in the country.

Kaiser Permanente is fully committed to reaching an agreement with the unions affiliated with the Coalition just as we have done in every national bargaining since 1999. Our priority is to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial and ensures we can continue to offer our people market-competitive pay and outstanding benefits.”

The statement also said Kaiser is confident they will reach an agreement with workers by Sept. 30.

