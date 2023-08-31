Rain on the way slows its approach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The big weather story today is Hurricane Idalia. The storm made landfall this morning at just after 7:30 AM EDT near Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend. Winds at landfall were 125 mph - a category three hurricane. That was down from its maximum intensity of 130 mph well offshore. It inundated coastal areas between Tallahassee and Cedar Key. Wind damage has been extensive. Idalia has weakened, and it’s now a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. It is over Georgia and will move through South Carolina tonight before tracking offshore and into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Idalia’s Indirect Influence On Our Weather

Hurricane Idalia has caused a brief block in the flow of the jet stream. The disruption in the flow of the jet stream slows things down for us. The changes we’ve been anticipating are still coming, but they’ll be delayed by about a day. That means showers and thunderstorms are likely to hold off until Saturday and beyond, and the rest of this week will be warm and dry.

Subtle Changes Begin Thursday

Thursday will start sunny. There will still be plenty of sun late in the day, but you should start noticing a few more clouds. Clouds will increase more over Friday. From those building clouds, one or two stray showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Rain & Cooler Weather Arrive This Weekend

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, but Saturday may be the better half of the weekend. Remember, thunderstorms tend to favor the high terrain in the afternoons. If you have hiking in your weekend plans, just make sure you’re keeping an eye on the weather. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered across the area on Sunday and Labor Day. This will come with cooler weather.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 7:49 PM. We’ll cool from mid-90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM, then to upper 70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be sunny to start. Clouds will begin increasing in the afternoon, but sunshine will still be abundant. Sunrise is at 6:40 AM. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction, 91 degrees around Montrose, 95 degrees around Delta, and 91 degrees around Cortez.

