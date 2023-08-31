School resource officers in Mesa County: Where they are and what they do
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School resource officers in Mesa County aim to bridge a gap between law enforcement and the community. The Grand Junction police divides between elementary, middle, and high schools in Mesa County. Their presence is more substantial on middle and high school campuses because the older kids bring drugs and weapons. School resource officers encourage parents to be involved in their children’s social media lives to avoid trouble when talking to strangers or bullying other kids.
