State expands access to mobile behavioral health services

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado leaders takes steps to expand access to trained crisis response teams for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Gov. Jared Police partnered with the Behavioral Health Administration and the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to expand the Mobile Crisis Response and covering a new service called the Behavioral Health Secure Transportation.

“This is an important resource for Coloradans to get the high-quality support they need when they need it most, and part of our ongoing work to make sure that every person has the tools and resources they need to thrive,” said Gov. Polis.

“We are thrilled to expand access to behavioral health services for all Coloradans,” said Michelle Barnes, interim commissioner of BHA. “We purposefully designed and will continue to improve these programs to bring forth system changes that will allow the people of Colorado to access high-quality, timely, community-based interventions that make sense for each diverse community across the state.”

The Mobile Crisis Response dispatches teams of crisis professionals who are trained to intervene, de-escalate and stabilize people experiencing a crisis.

The also follow up afterward to make sure a person is connected to the ongoing care that they need.

“We are called to support behavioral health system reform in Colorado, and our goal is to get all Coloradans the care they need in the community, and reduce unnecessary hospital visits and criminal justice encounters,” said Kim Bimestefer, executive director of Healthcare, Policy and Financing. “This is one more step in the right direction to improve, enhance and expand services for people in crisis.”

According to the state, the transportation service will help avoid unnecessary hospitalization and reduces the need for law enforcement to escort people seeking care.

