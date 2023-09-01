Be bear smart and bear aware with colorado parks and wildlife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Imagine living with an uncontrollable urge to eat four times your normal caloric intake for months on end. It’d be difficult to contain yourself around food. Now, you can imagine the feeding frenzy bears experience when they enter hyperphagia as they prepare for the coming winter season.

Hyperphagia is a process bears go through to pack on as many pounds as they can before all food sources disappear as the cold comes in. This causes bears to eat and drink nonstop, close to 20 hours a day.

Breaking down 20 thousand calories equates to something like this:

20 Chicken Sandwiches

10 Large French Fries



10 Sodas



10 milkshakes



All that combined equals out to about the equivalent of the 20 thousand calorie mark.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says bears are biologically triggered to begin this mass consumption during Autumn months. Their long snouts assist with finding that food. “Bears can actually smell 100 times greater than humans can,” said Rachael Gonzales, the Northwest Region Public Information Officer with CPW.

A bear’s diet will mainly consist of berries, acorns, and scavenged carcasses, but if humans leave out remnants of their food. Bears have no issue digging through your trash and recycling for a fast-food treat. “Think about it this way. If you have the option to spend five minutes to get a meal or five hours, what are you going to go for?” Said Gonzales.

CPW says putting locks on trash and recycling cans makes it difficult for bears to steal some leftovers, but in order to really stop attracting bears to your yard, there’s a bit more upkeep.

Grills should be scraped and cleaned after each use. Attractants like bee hives or bird feeders can easily convince a bear to come near. It’s recommended to put bird feeders away during the fall if you live somewhere with a lot of bear activity. “Things that we do at home to keep our homes bear proof, we should also do when we go outside into their home as well,” said Gonzales.

While camping, you should have extra pairs of clean clothes dedicated to bedtime. It’s recommended to change into those clothes as you’re getting ready to sleep. CPW says you might not realize food particles stuck on your clothing from earlier in the day. With a bear’s strong sense of smell, they’ll be on you like a hawk.

Also, don’t keep midnight snacks in your tent.

Keep children’s stuffed animals put away until bedtime too. Just in case of a juice spill or sticky smores incident.

