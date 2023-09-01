Delta Football looks to pick up where they left off last season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Last season the Delta Panthers Football Team, finished one loss short of a state championship, this year’s team is aiming to go the distance. In game one of the year, a strong 28-14 win over the University Bulldogs, the Panthers look like they’re just as dominant as last season.

“We came in expecting to dominate. We wanted to get the job done, but they’re a pretty good football team. So we had to come in and take care business and just do the usual,” Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Brett Lahoe said.

“Our defense controlled most of the game and the first quarter is just back and forth and nobody could score and finally we sparked a fire and started rolling,” Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Rylan Bynum said.

Now the Panthers are primed for their home opener, their first home game since the playoffs last season, against the Eagle Valley Devils.

“We’re all excited though first game of the season at home. Everybody’s going to show out, No matter what everybody says we got to go out and play our game make sure to come up with a W,” Lahoe said.

“Our community is like super small so like a local high school football game? Those stands will be packed so the energy will be really high.” Bynum said.

The now Head Coach of the Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders famously said, ““If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.” and if that is correct, the Panthers will have another added advantage on top of playing at home.

“We’re going wearing blackout, that always gets us riled up, gets us feeling a type of way. So we’re going to come out here with all the swag and energy and I think pour it on them honestly,” Senior Offensive and Defensive Xavier Martinez said.

The Panthers will kick off against the Devils at home at 7:00 p.m.

