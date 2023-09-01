Hawaii Chapter of CMU’s Alumni Association giving back after Lahaina wildfires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s been a tough year for the Hawaiin Island of Maui to say the least. The devastating wildfires burnt over 2,000 acres of land which destroyed homes and historical landmarks. Now, the Hawaii Chapter of Colorado Mesa University’s Alumni Association wanted to do their part to help their Ohana.

A fundraiser officially kicked off today with a goal to raise $20,000. Currently, the chapter is doing their research to find a vetted beneficiary to give that money to. The Chapter was at Market on Main in Downtown Grand Junction yesterday handing out flyers with information about the fundraiser, and letting the community know how you can help.

Bronson Henriques, the Former President of the Hawaii Chapter, explained the deep connection between the Western Slope and Hawaii. “You would never think that a big population of Hawaiians or Polynesian in general would make their way to Western Colorado, the desert,” Bronson said. He added, “But with that being said the people of Hawaii have called this place home for decades and so we just thought in the spirit of aloha and in the spirit of taking care of one another, and taking care of your community, we thought this was a great opportunity for our Ohana over here to help our extended Ohana back home.”

There are plenty of opportunities to give in person throughout the month of September. There is a cooking class on Friday September 8th, at the CMU Tech Culinary Lab. Tickets are $75 per person and the event starts at 6PM. You will be cooking authentic Hawaiian cuisine. Tickets go on sale Friday evening.

There is also a “Dance-a-Thon” Move for Maui on September 29th from 5:45-7:15 at Crossroads Fitness on Horizon. There will be a $10 entry fee and donations are appreciated. The Chapter is also looking for restaurants and breweries to partner with to host a profit-sharing night with a percentage of the sales going toward the fund.

If you would like to donate any type of monetary amount, you can scan the QR code below. You can also check out this link and go directly to the GoFundMe page. If you would like to learn more or get in contact with the Chapter, visit this link.

Hawaii GoFundMe flyer (KKCO/KJCT)

