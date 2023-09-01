High levels of lead found in water near Cedaredge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some homes within the Upper Surface Creek Domestic Water Users Association may have elevated levels of lead in their water.

The association serves homes near Cedaredge. According to the association, routine samples found higher levels of lead in water in some homes.

The association didn’t respond to requests for more information, but in a press release officials suggest home owners run water, to flush lead out. They also said there is no need to boil water, as boiling water doesn’t remove lead.

