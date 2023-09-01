Major interchange project hit road block early on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In June Grand Junction City and Mesa County leaders announced plans to construct an interchange on interstate 70 at 29 road, but the project is already facing a major hurdle.

The initial cost to fund the project is expected to be between $60m and $70m. The road block is how much of that funding will come from each party.

At its Aug. 28 planning meeting, the city council said it had been operating under the impression Grand Junction City and Mesa County would split the bill, each paying 50 percent. Shortly before the meeting, the council was given a letter from the county, indicating the county intended to pay no more than 25 percent.

In the letterer, County Administrator, Peter Baier said in the event that grants are secured for the project, the funding from the county would be integrated to the overall cost. Baier went on to state that the county’s financial contribution will be contingent upon the project’s remaining balance, after grants are applied, within the 25 percent limit.

That letter and revelation, caught the city council members off guard.

Mayor Anna Stout called it a ‘non-starter’ and further said there is no way the city could pay for more than 50 percent of the project, without raising taxes, something which would have to be approved by voters.

The Grand Junction City Council and the Mesa County Commissioners met again at a joint meeting tonight to further the discussion.

