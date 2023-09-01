Showers and thunderstorms slowly increasing throughout Labor Day weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our Friday:

A few sprinkles occurred during the morning hours for some of our valleys, with the bulk of the perception staying in the higher elevations. Those precipitation chances for the valleys will remain on the low end throughout our Friday. At the same time, the mountains will continue to see more possibilities for the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures for the valleys will sit in the lower 90s to upper 80s, and conditions will sit under partly cloudy skies. There can be times throughout the day when overcast skies will take over for a short period.

Labor Day Weekend:

Thunderstorm chances will persist across the Western Slope for the weekend. The timing of arrival will be in the afternoon hours in the higher elevations, which will carry over into the evening hours when the chances for the valleys rise slightly. In the valleys, though, it will be a short-lived weathermaker. Temperatures will stay mostly consistent, hovering in the upper to mid-80s. Aside from thunderstorm activity, sky conditions will remain partly sunny to overcast during the daytime across the Western Slope. Sunday, the day will start with partly cloudy skies before conditions change into the afternoon hours and for the remainder of the day for the mountains with another round of evening thunderstorms for the valleys.

On Monday, Labor Day, scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur in the valleys for the morning hours. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side in the morning, but around the afternoon hours, a cold front will push through, dropping temperatures to the lower 80s. Also, around the same time frame, conditions in the valleys will slowly transition over to partly cloudy skies. The mountains still have a chance of continuing to experience showers and thunderstorms from noon into the evening hours.

Next Week:

After Labor Day, plenty of sunshine will start returning across the Western Slope, and the early taste of some fall temperatures from over the weekend will slowly fade away. From Tuesday into Thursday, temperatures will gradually start warming back to the lower 90s and upper 80s for the valleys.

