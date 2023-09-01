Wear Teal Day and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Today is the Wear Teal Day, a day when people wear teal and share symptoms about ovarian cancer, the deadliest gynecologic cancer
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is the first day of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. On this day, it is encouraged to wear teal and share information about the symptoms of ovarian cancer. According to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, around 22,000 American women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, while 3,000 women in Colorado are currently living with the disease. In Colorado, approximately 330 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, which is about one woman per day. If diagnosed in the early stages, ovarian cancer can be treated, leading to a 93% survival rate for women within the first five years of their diagnosis. Unfortunately, 80% of diagnoses are late, which means that women only have a 44% chance of surviving more than five years.

