City of Grand Junction addresses National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about suicide as a serious public health problem and to highlight the role that everyone plays in preventing suicide.

Part of making Suicide Prevention Awareness Month a success is having the right resources to communicate and the right messages to raise awareness and increase prevention efforts. The City of Grand Junction will be issuing a proclamation on September 6 at the city council meeting recognizing the month.

Grand Junction’s Mayor Anna Stout says the city is committed to supporting mental health efforts in the community by funding and supporting organizations that help people who are experiencing mental health crises.

“It’s really important within the city and of course, for our entire community, that we’re all acknowledging that Mesa County has an alarmingly high suicide rate, which has been increasing, and that this is the work of the entire community to try to address this issue,” said Stout. “So much of this is working on destigmatizing mental health and making sure that we’re reaching out to our neighbors to our friends, when we think something’s off and making sure people know that they have support.”

Stout adds the city’s allocated money from the American Rescue Plan to support nonprofits and mental health agencies. If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide call or text 988.

