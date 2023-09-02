Friday Night Blitz Week 2
Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another Friday, another set of High School Football games in Colorado. Here’s how the Western Slope programs are performing.
Be sure to stay tuned for updates, and the Friday Night Blitz Recap Show.
Fruita Monument Wildcats 0, Montrose Red Hawks 0 - 1st Quarter
Delta Panthers 0, Eagle Valley Devils 0, - 1st Quarter
Palisade Bulldogs 7, Central Warriors 7, - 1st Quarter
Rifle Bears 0, Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 0. - 1st Quarter
Grand Valley Cardinals 0, Cedaredge Bruins 0, - 1st quarter
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.