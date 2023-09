GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The U.S. Forest Service announced this morning the Little Mesa Fire road and trail closures are lifted.

The Little Mesa Fire was first reported on July 31, 2023. Officials said lightning ignited the blaze about 15 miles west, southwest of Delta in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.

It’s burned 4,009 acres and is 40 percent contained.

