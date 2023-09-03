Front Range Clinic resources in Mesa County

Jeremy Dubin, a medical officer at the Front Range Clinic, highlights the crucial role played by public awareness and education
Front Range Clinic resources in Mesa County
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Front Range clinic offers treatment to individuals who are struggling with drug addiction. In 2021, the number of daily deaths caused by prescription opioid overdoses has increased to 45, resulting in nearly 17,000 deaths. According to a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, there is a clear link between mental disorders and drug overdoses.

