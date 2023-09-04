5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down portions of Highway 316 near Atlanta.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to Gwinnett County officials.

Police said a vehicle went over the wall of a raised ramp and fell onto the collector-distributor lanes that connect I-85 to Pleasant Hill Road. A total of three cars ended up involved in the collision.

“As far as the circumstances on how each vehicle came into involvement in the collision, I don’t have any details,” said Corporal Christian D’allaird with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The identities and ages of the deceased victims were not immediately released. The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, Gwinnett County police said.

The ramp from Highway 316 West to I-85 South was closed for several hours after the crash. Drivers were redirected to Lawrenceville Highway while investigators combed through the scene.

D’allaird said the Georgia Department of Transportation HERO units, Gwinnett County Fire personnel, and Willard Wrecker Service are also assisting in the investigation.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has reported a total of 17 traffic-related fatalities over the holiday weekend.

