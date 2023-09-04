Hotchkiss schoolteacher takes 111 students to Barnes & Noble to buy books of choice

Ms. Kena Price, an inspiring teacher at Hotchkiss K-8 School, recently raised $1,505 in total to provide new books for all 111 of her students from Barnes & Noble
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kena Price, a teacher at Hotchkiss K-8 School, wanted to give her students new books and decided to take action. While browsing at Barnes & Noble, she realized that many students today are unfamiliar with the joy of shopping for books in a physical store, in part due to the high prices of books and the convenience of online shopping through Amazon. To address this, Price took to Facebook and asked people to donate money to her instead of bringing her students to the bookstore themselves. The response was overwhelming, with 28 donors contributing over $1,000 in total. With this money, Price was able to take all 111 of her students to Barnes & Noble and let each of them buy a book they really wanted. Barnes & Noble supported Price’s efforts by offering a 20% discount. Each student was given a $17 budget, and those who wanted a book that cost more than $17 had to find someone who was buying a less expensive book and negotiate an average price of $17. Thanks to Price’s assertiveness, her students now have new books to inspire them.

