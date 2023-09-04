Labor Day brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Labor Day:

We can expect to see a few thunderstorms to a quick passing shower around the afternoon hours for the valleys, but the other big main story is the wind. A cold front will slowly push its way through the Western Slope, and while a cold front can mean falling temperatures, depending on how strong it is, it can bring some gusty winds associated with it. Wind gusts can reach anywhere between 20 to 50 miles per hour, depending on location. The higher elevations are likely to receive some of the highest gusts compared to the valleys.

Temperatures will also take a hit today. For Grand Junction, Delta Montrose, and Cortez, temperatures will remain in the lower 80s. In other locations like those in the San Juans, like Silverton, Telluride, and Ouray, highs will stay in the 60s and 70s.

Throughout the Workweek:

The cold front impacting us today for Labor Day will bring us stable air for Tuesday since colder air sinks rather than rises like a warm front. While there will still be a slight breeze, winds will only sit between 5-10 miles per hour. However, the cloud cover will clear, leading to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures also slowly start warming, with Grand Junction and Delta sitting at 85 and Montrose and Cortez at 83.

Then, throughout the remainder of the workweek, conditions will remain the same. Still, the temperatures will continue rising, and when we arrive on Friday, Grand Junction will sit at 90, Montrose at 88, Delta at 91, and Cortez at 87.

