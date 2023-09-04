Labor Day weather offers sun and some raindrops

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Labor Day weekend has been a win so far! Sun has been abundant, even amid some clouds. Labor Day itself mostly looks okay, but there’s a bigger chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. That bigger chance for rain, however, seems somewhat limited to a narrow window of opportunity - mainly between about noon and 3 PM. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s across the Western Slope. Weather looks good to enjoy the pool, but remember to be ready run inside quickly if you hear thunder or see lightning.

About That Labor Day Chance of Rain

Showers and thunderstorms will be mainly over the higher terrain on our Labor Day. They’ll increase starting between about 9 AM and 11 AM. They’ll sweep eastward across the area, perhaps expanding over the valleys between about noon and 3 PM. Odds are the rain will be brief in the valleys. It will end, even over the higher elevations, between about 3 PM and 5 PM. Rain can fall heavily when it falls. Lightning and thunder are the biggest danger. Remember if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck and should move indoors or into a hard-topped vehicle - not a convertible - until the storm passes.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear and pleasant. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to lower 80s at 8 PM, then to mid-70s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 60 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Labor Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for a few passing showers or thunderstorms, especially between about noon and 3 PM in the valleys. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees around Grand Junction, 80 degrees around Montrose, 82 degrees around Delta, and 81 degrees around Cortez.

Turning More Fall-like

A cold front that brings that increased chance of a few showers and thunderstorms on Labor Day will clear east of us Monday night. The week to follow will be filled with bright, abundant sunshine. An autumn-like crispness will be more noticeable. Mornings will be cool - in the low-to-mid 50s with 40s in the coolest areas. Afternoons will be cooler, but still warm in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the week.

