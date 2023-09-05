Back to work with cool mornings and warm afternoons

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our holiday weekend has ended. Now we’re headed back to work amid a week of sunny weather with comfortably warm afternoons and an autumn-like crisp in the mornings.

Last 90-Degree Day Could Happen Soon

Our last 90-degree day averages around September 7. The latest 90-degree on record at Grand Junction was on September 27, 2010. This week gets close to 90 degrees many times, but it may be that we stay just shy of 90 degrees most days. A few more 90-degree days may be salt and peppered among the rest of the summer, but our 90-degree days will grow fewer with time. The Autumnal Equinox is less than three weeks away. It happens on September 23, 2023.

Shorter Days Mean Fall Color

Daylight periods are growing shorter. We’ll lose more than an hour of daylight this month. The shorter daylight means you’ll start noticing the leaves changing color. We usually expect peak color in the mountains in the last two weeks of September. Peak color is later the farther south we go. Around much of the Western Slope, our peak color is around October 1 give or take up to a week. We trend toward middle October in the southern San Juans.

Rain This Week

The rest of this week will be rain free. We may have a hard time even finding clouds until Thursday and Friday. Even then, they’re mainly high-altitude clouds that aren’t anything to worry about.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will become clear. Sunset is at 7:42 PM. We’ll cool from lower 80s at 6 PM to mid-70s at 8 PM, then to upper 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and crisp. Low temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 49 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be sunny and cooler - but still comfortably warm. Sunrise will be at 6:45 AM. Expect temperatures in the 50s on the way out the door, then we’ll warm into the mid-70s by noon, then into the low-to-mid 80s through 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 85 degrees around Grand Junction, 82 degrees around Montrose, 85 degrees around Delta, and 83 degrees around Cortez.

