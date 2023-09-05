Grand Junction residents plans Labor Day

Downtown Grand Junction
Downtown Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On the first Monday of September we celebrate Labor Day. Historically it’s a day to thank people for contributing to American society by means of production and service.

You may associate Labor Day with killer sales, family barbecues and the unofficial end of summer.

Monday’s holiday is more than just a day off-- it’s a powerful reminder of the fight for fair working conditions. Labor Day has evolved from trade unionists marching for rights to a holiday without clear traditions.

“Today on our Labor Day, we have been playing guitar at Colorado Mesa University,” said Angelo Palado. “It’s been a lot of fun. We are now going downtown to see what’s happening on the streets.”

It’s a celebration that will continue as long as labor unions are around.

SWAT standoff leads to 3 people in Mesa County Detention Facility
17 people charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in death in Colorado
