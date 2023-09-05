Roice-Hurst Humane Society: Wine & Whiskers Gala

The money raised at Wine & Whiskers this weekend will go towards the Jake’s Fund, a special fund for pets with extraordinary medical needs
By Melissa Wright
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Wine and Whiskers Gala is returning this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th, and will start at 6:30 PM. You can have a taste of local wine from Two Rivers Winery, relish heavy appetizers from The Cowboy and The Rose, explore the pet-themed silent auction, participate in the live auction to bid on trips and treasures, and get the chance to meet and greet the pets that will be supported by this event.

