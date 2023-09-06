Sunny skies continue with temperatures nearing their warmest for this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Throughout our Wednesday:

We continue to sit under a dome of high pressure that will give us another day of sunny skies across most of the Western Slope. Some of the higher elevations can still see some light cover hanging overhead. High temperatures will sit at 88 in Grand Junction, 87 in Montrose and Delta, and for Cortez at 85.

The remainder of the workweek:

We will continue to see the same conditions of sunny skies over our four locations, with temperatures warming into Friday. Similar conditions will be persistent in our mountains throughout the rest of the workweek. Thursday’s temperatures will be 89 in Grand Junction and Delta, 87 in Montrose, and 88 in Cortez.

There are no changes in our conditions on Friday, and temperatures are slightly warm, with Friday being the warmest for some locations. Grand Junction High will be 90, 87 in Montrose, 91 in Delta, and 88 in Cortez.

The Upcoming Weekend:

While conditions and temperatures will barely nudge to start the weekend, we will begin to see these changes occur both in our sky cover and temperatures by Sunday. A few clouds start moving in, leading to mostly sunny skies on Sunday, and temperatures will decline slowly. Sunday’s high will sit at 88 in Grand Junction, 89 in Delta, and 85 for Montrose and Cortez.

Eyes on the Atlantic:

A new storm has brewed over the warm Atlantic waters, Tropical Storm Lee, as of Wednesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. Tropical Storm Lee will strengthen up to hurricane status later in the day on Wednesday and continue strength over the next few days. By Friday, Lee will increase to significant hurricane status as a Category 4 with winds at 130 miles per hour.

The current cone track keeps Tropical Storm Lee sitting over the Atlantic but slowly approaching the Leeward Islands, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. As of Wednesday, it’s still too early to determine if Lee will directly impact any land, but noted that some of the outer bands could affect the islands. A clearer picture of the cone and a better track will come out when we arrive on Thursday and Friday.

