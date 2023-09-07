American Red Cross talks National Preparedness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September marks the beginning of a new national month and this month it’s National Preparedness Month. The Western and Southwestern Colorado Chapter of the American Red Cross is celebrating by sharing simple tips that you and your family can do to be prepared for any disaster.

First, have an emergency kit. That means a backpacked filled with essential items like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and a battery-powered radio, to name a few. You can also throw in small items, like uno cards or your child’s favorite toy, to keep them busy.

Next, plan what you should do in case you get separated from your family. That means talking with your child’s school, your job, and neighbors. This will help with organization during the disaster and give you one less thing to worry about.

Finally, understand what disasters may occur where you live. Western Slope residents will need to know what to do in case of wildfires, but people in Florida need to know about hurricanes. You can download the KKCO app for push alerts on any breaking news, including disasters. Also, you can download the Red Cross Emergency app that provides alerts for disasters.

For more information, or to download the Red Cross app, you can visit this link.

