American Red Cross talks National Preparedness Month

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate but must have a photo ID available.
Anyone in the community is welcome to participate but must have a photo ID available.(WLUC)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - September marks the beginning of a new national month and this month it’s National Preparedness Month. The Western and Southwestern Colorado Chapter of the American Red Cross is celebrating by sharing simple tips that you and your family can do to be prepared for any disaster.

First, have an emergency kit. That means a backpacked filled with essential items like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and a battery-powered radio, to name a few. You can also throw in small items, like uno cards or your child’s favorite toy, to keep them busy.

Next, plan what you should do in case you get separated from your family. That means talking with your child’s school, your job, and neighbors. This will help with organization during the disaster and give you one less thing to worry about.

Finally, understand what disasters may occur where you live. Western Slope residents will need to know what to do in case of wildfires, but people in Florida need to know about hurricanes. You can download the KKCO app for push alerts on any breaking news, including disasters. Also, you can download the Red Cross Emergency app that provides alerts for disasters.

For more information, or to download the Red Cross app, you can visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers

Latest News

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Colorado drivers are buckling up more than ever before, says CDOT
Colorado drivers are buckling up more than ever before, says CDOT
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case