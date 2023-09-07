City council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heivi Hess, the Founder of Colorado West pride says the culture surrounding LGBTQIA acceptance on the western slope has changed significantly over the last 13 years. She’s dedicated nearly 40 years to LGBTQ+ activism and work. Co West Pride began thirteen years ago, but quickly snowballed into one of the largest LGBTQ organizations in our area. On Wednesday, City Council members announced their Grand Junction Pride Proclamation. Officially beginning ‘Pride’ week in the valley. Hess says she believes having pride in rural communities helps further acceptance.

“Folks no longer say, ‘I don’t know anyone who’s gay or lesbian,” said Hess. She continues saying, the Grand Valley has changed over the years in a good way. Hess thinks knowing someone or being exposed to others with differences can make an actual difference. This year’s Pride slogan is titled, ‘Out: Loud and Proud’. It means a belonging, to Hess and Others in the community.

“I want to exist, we’re alive just as much as anybody else,” added Taylor Corpier, the Founder of of Coffee with Queers.

Corpier says it was a culture shock when he first moved to Grand Junction from a large city. However, he thinks the community as a whole has become increasingly accepting, “You have to really be optimistic to find the small things,” Corpier cites the local LGBTQ + bar Good Judy’s as a great step in the right direction. He highlights local events and clubs popping up for LGBTQ members of all ages. Groups like ‘Coffee with Queers’ and ‘Loving beyond Understanding’ help cultivate safe spaces to talk about issues or find support from others going through similar things.

Corpier started Coffee with Queers on a whim. One day posting to Facebook about a meetup that slowly morphed into a regular meeting. He says he wants LGBTQIA members to know you’re are loved, seen, and needed in this community.

Here’s the week ahead:

September 7th: Rainbow Closet and Colorado Mesa University will come together for a pride fashion show in the Universities’ plaza.

September 8th: A Glow In the Dark Party will start at 9pm at Good Judy’s.

September 9th: The community is invited to a Pride March between Noon and 6:30 at Lincoln park., this is the largest and most visible march for Pride in the valley. Lastly, a rainbow party at mesa theater starts at 8.

