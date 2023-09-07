Colorado drivers are buckling up more than ever before, says CDOT

Only a small fraction of Coloradans are still not buckling up before driving.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - Record-breaking numbers of people are wearing seat belts in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

In fact, CDOT said that overall seat belt usage is up to 88.6 percent statewide, up 1.6 percent from last year. According to the department’s records, that’s the highest usage on record.

Residents of Arapahoe County had the most people buckling up before driving at 98.16 percent. Jefferson County was the lowest in the state at 73.5 percent.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers

Latest News

Missing Colorado climber found dead in Summit County
Missing climber found dead in Summit County
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case
Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success