Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters gets new trial date for her election tampering case

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is getting another postponement in her election tampering case. On Wednesday, Judge Matthew Barrett, District Attorney Dan Rubenstein, and Peters’ defense attorneys all agreed on February 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. for this trail to start. Rubenstein asked for the trail to last eight days. Both Judge Barrett and Peters’ defense attorneys agreed.

Back in July, we told you when Tina Peters and her new attorneys asked the court to postpone her election tampering case for a third time. The trial was originally set to start March 2023, but was postponed until August. It was then postponed again until October 17-30.

Peters’ already waived her right to a speedy trial, which typically is within six months of being formally charged. She will appear in person on November 21, 2023 for a motions hearing.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites light up West Virginia skies
What were those lights in the Monday evening sky?
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
overnight rollover
Overnight rollover on E 1/2 Road and 33 Road
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
The most popular license plate on Colorado's roads is not an expired temp tag, but that's a...
Colorado license plates, by the numbers

Latest News

Local Grand Junction business is moving to an upgraded facility
Local Grand Junction car detailing business expands to a larger facility after recent success
ColorAuto business expands their facility
ColorAuto business expands their facility
City council pride proclamation kicks off 12th annual Pride Fest.
Grand Junction City Council pride proclamation: Out loud and proud
Peaches
Palisade may hold record for largest peach